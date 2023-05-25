Investigate Tk 3.5b loan approval by AB Bank for ‘Brandshare Trading’: HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the allegations of Tk 3.5 billion loan approval by AB Bank to a non-existent company named “Brandshare Trading”, reports UNB.

The court asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report within three months.

A HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after taking cognisance of a report published in a national daily on Tuesday.