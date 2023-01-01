Date for submitting investigation report deferred for 61st time

Hackers stole US $101m from the Bangladesh central bank’s accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on 4 February, 2016. Of the amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with RCBC in Manila and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.

But the transfer of $20 million to Sri Lanka failed because of a spelling error by the hackers. Later, the Bangladesh Bank was able to retrieve about $15 million from the Philippines.

The $81 million, transferred to four accounts with Rizal bank in Makati, Philippines, was withdrawn hastily. Later, $15 million was brought back in different times but the Bangladesh government is yet to retrieve $61 million.