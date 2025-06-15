Inquiry Report Commission
Disappearances carried out in 3 stages
The Commission of Inquiry on Disappearances has received 1,850 complaints.
1,350 have been verified.
345 people are still missing.
The Commission of Inquiry on Disappearances has revealed a systematic approach to enforced disappearances during Sheikh Hasina’s 15-and-a-half-year rule, identifying a three-tier structure behind these operations.
At the top of this hierarchy was what the report calls the “strategic leadership,” which included former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her then Defence Adviser Tariq Ahmed Siddique, the former Home Minister, and other senior officials of the Awami League government.
The second tier comprised top-ranking officers of various law enforcement and intelligence agencies. At the base were members of these agencies who executed the operations on the ground under orders from their superiors.
These findings are part of the Commission’s second interim report, unfolding the Truth: A Structural Diagnosis of Enforced Disappearance in Bangladesh, which was submitted to Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus at the Jamuna State Guest House on 4 June. The report highlights the direct and indirect involvement of multiple forces and institutions in enforced disappearances.
According to the report, the commission has so far received 1,850 complaints, of which 1,350 have been verified. Among these, 345 individuals are still unaccounted for.
The report states that over the past decade and a half, a culture of tacit approval for such acts developed within law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Disappearances were not viewed as crimes but rather as part of standard operational procedure, legitimised by internal narratives of national security and public order. This institutional mindset normalised the practice, allowing it to be carried out with impunity.
The commission is now investigating the silence that prevailed within these agencies despite the severity of the crimes. One possible explanation, it says, is that disappearances were seen not as illegal acts but as responsibilities aligned with organisational goals.
An example cited in the report involves former RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed (later Inspector General of Police, now absconding), who gave high performance ratings to an officer involved in disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Benazir’s remarks described the officer as “very satisfactory” in terms of performance and praised his “high-quality” leadership, noting him as “polite,” “good-natured,” and “highly efficient.” No negative information was recorded in the officer’s file, despite his alleged involvement in grave human rights violations.
*More to follow...