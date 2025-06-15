Disappearances carried out in 3 stages

The Commission of Inquiry on Disappearances has revealed a systematic approach to enforced disappearances during Sheikh Hasina’s 15-and-a-half-year rule, identifying a three-tier structure behind these operations.

At the top of this hierarchy was what the report calls the “strategic leadership,” which included former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her then Defence Adviser Tariq Ahmed Siddique, the former Home Minister, and other senior officials of the Awami League government.

The second tier comprised top-ranking officers of various law enforcement and intelligence agencies. At the base were members of these agencies who executed the operations on the ground under orders from their superiors.