Case filed on charges of ISKCON temple vandalism, 3 BCL leaders arrested

A has been filed over attack and vandalism in a worship place run by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Kishoreganj’s Bhairab.

A person named Pranay Karmakar filed the case against unidentified miscreants on Friday night.

The vandalism took place at ‘Shree Shree Hare Krishna Namhat Sangha’ at Ranibazar Holudpatti area of Bhairab town on Friday.

Kishoreganj’s police superintendent Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury and deputy commissioner Fouzia Khan visited the spot on Saturday morning.