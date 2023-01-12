Crime

12 militants, 14 KNF members arrested so far in Bandarban: RAB

Prothom Alo English Desk
Some twelve members of the new militant group 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' and 14 members of armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) have been arrested so far in the ongoing anti-militancy drive that started on 10 October, 2022, reports UNB.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) legal and media wing, disclosed this at a press briefing over the arrest at the zila parishad office in the town on Thursday.

He briefed reporters after the arrest of five suspected members of new militant outfit 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' from Thanchi and Rowangchhari upazilas of Bandarban.

They were brought to the RAB office in Rangamati in the morning.

“Besides, we have a list of 55 people who took training in the hills being inspired by militancy.  Legal steps will be taken against those who have been arrested, Khandaker Al Moin said.

The ban on tourism in Rowangchhari, Thanchi and Ruma upazilas is still on as the anti-militancy drive is continuing in the hill district.

The main purpose of the drives by the elite force was to capture those who are taking shelter and taking training there after tracing their location, said Khandaker Al Moin.

