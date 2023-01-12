12 militants, 14 KNF members arrested so far in Bandarban: RAB

He briefed reporters after the arrest of five suspected members of new militant outfit 'Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' from Thanchi and Rowangchhari upazilas of Bandarban.
They were brought to the RAB office in Rangamati in the morning.
“Besides, we have a list of 55 people who took training in the hills being inspired by militancy. Legal steps will be taken against those who have been arrested, Khandaker Al Moin said.
The ban on tourism in Rowangchhari, Thanchi and Ruma upazilas is still on as the anti-militancy drive is continuing in the hill district.
The main purpose of the drives by the elite force was to capture those who are taking shelter and taking training there after tracing their location, said Khandaker Al Moin.