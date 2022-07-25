Crime

CU student assault: Police seek 7-day remand for arrestees

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram University
Police have sought a 7-day remand for five Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists who were arrested in the case filed over the sexual harassment of a female student at Chittagong University, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Mohammad Azim, 23, a second-year student of History department of CU, Nurul Absar alias Babu, 22, second year student of Anthropology department of CU, Nur Hossain alias Shaon, 22, a first year student of Hathazari Government College, and Masud Rana alias Masud, 22, and Saiful Islam a second year student of the same college.

Police sought a seven-day remand for questioning the five people arrested in the sexual harassment case, said Ruhul Amin Sabuj, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hathajari Model police station.

"We will interrogate them after receiving the court order", the OC added.

On 17 July, a female student was physically assaulted by five youths while she was going to the Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall of the campus with her friend around 10.00pm.

The goons also captured the incident on video and threatened to make it viral. Later, they fled with the mobile phones and wallets of the two students.

A five-member body was formed to investigate the assault after the female student filed a written complaint to the proctor.

A case was also filed under the Women and Children Repression Act accusing five people.

On 19 July, after the university authorities set the time limit for female students to enter the residential hall before 10 pm after the incident students started a movement against the decision.

Since hundreds of CU students have been staging protests, holding human chains every day on the campus demanding justice for the female student who was allegedly harassed.

