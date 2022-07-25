CU student assault: Police seek 7-day remand for arrestees

Police have sought a 7-day remand for five Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists who were arrested in the case filed over the sexual harassment of a female student at Chittagong University, reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Mohammad Azim, 23, a second-year student of History department of CU, Nurul Absar alias Babu, 22, second year student of Anthropology department of CU, Nur Hossain alias Shaon, 22, a first year student of Hathazari Government College, and Masud Rana alias Masud, 22, and Saiful Islam a second year student of the same college.

Police sought a seven-day remand for questioning the five people arrested in the sexual harassment case, said Ruhul Amin Sabuj, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hathajari Model police station.

"We will interrogate them after receiving the court order", the OC added.