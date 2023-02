A man has surrendered to police allegedly after killing his wife at Ghasipara in Dinajpur district town on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akter, 27, wife of Monwar Hossain of the area.

Sheikh Mohammad Jinnah, superintendent of Dinajpur police said Monwar used to live with his second wife Sumaiya on the 3rd floor of a building in the area after divorce with first wife.