2,000 customers lose Tk 570m in MLM scam

If anyone invests Tk 100,000, he will get a profit of Tk 8,450 a month, and if someone brings a new client, he will also receive 50 per cent of the new client’s investment.

This is how the ‘Sheba Ideas and Living Limited’ allegedly misappropriated Tk 570 million from customers luring them with promises of abnormal sums of profits by operating businesses in a multilevel marketing (MLM) system in the guise of real estate business.

The company’s owner purchased about 72 decimals of land in the capital’s Uttara in his name with a portion of this money.