Ex-SSF director general Mujibur’s huge asset

In addition to these immovable assets of Mujibur Rahman and his wife Tasrin Mujib, information about transactions of a huge amount of money in 15 bank accounts has been found during the investigation the ACC conducted.

Mujibur Rahman has gone into hiding since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August last year.

ACC sources say that Mujibur Rahman has amassed illegal assets in the name of family members through abuse of power and irregularities and corruption while holding various important government posts.

A huge amount of corruption and bribery money were deposited and withdrawn from various bank accounts of Mujibur and his wife, the source added.

The ACC has appealed to the court to seize Mujibur Rahman and his wife’s two flats and 10 plots in Dhaka and another plot and the house in Savar.