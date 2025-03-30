ACC investigation
Ex-SSF director general Mujibur’s huge asset
A 4,050 square foot flat in Mirpur, and 10 plots in Mirpur, Cantonment, Khilkhet, Purbachal areas of Dhaka have been found in the names of former director general of Special Security Force (SSF) Lieutenant General (retd) Mujibur Rahman and his wife.
Apart from this, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has also found another flat in the Cantonment area, a house in Purbachal and another land along with a tin shed house in Savar.
In addition to these immovable assets of Mujibur Rahman and his wife Tasrin Mujib, information about transactions of a huge amount of money in 15 bank accounts has been found during the investigation the ACC conducted.
Mujibur Rahman has gone into hiding since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August last year.
ACC sources say that Mujibur Rahman has amassed illegal assets in the name of family members through abuse of power and irregularities and corruption while holding various important government posts.
A huge amount of corruption and bribery money were deposited and withdrawn from various bank accounts of Mujibur and his wife, the source added.
The ACC has appealed to the court to seize Mujibur Rahman and his wife’s two flats and 10 plots in Dhaka and another plot and the house in Savar.
The anti-graft watchdog has also appealed to freeze their 15 bank accounts.
ACC deputy director Mohammad Sirajul Haque made the appeal to the court on Monday.
Mujibur Rahman was the director general of SSF until the fall of the government of Sheikh Hasina. Later, he was suspended on 12 September.
Earlier, Lieutenant General Mujibur Rahman carried out the responsibilities of a Quarter Master General (QMG) at the army headquarters. He was also the additional director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).
ACC sources said Tasrin Mujib owns seven plots in various areas of Baunia mouza of Dhaka Cantonment area, with the largest plot size being seven kathas. The mouza price of the plot has been shown as a bit more than Tk 9.82 million (98.25 lakhs).
According to the source, there is also a flat in the name of Tasrin Mujib in Joar Sahara area of Dhaka Cantonment.
The 4,050 square foot flat, situated in Matikata area of Mirpur, is in the name of Mujibur Rahman. He has shown the price of the flat as Tk 18 million.
Besides this, there are three more plots in his name in Matikata, Cantonment and Khilkhet area of Dhaka. The largest plot in Mujibur’s name is located in Khilkhet area, with the size being seven katha.
Apart from this, there is a house and a plot in his name in Purbachal area in Dhaka. There is also a tin shed house in Savar on five decimal land.