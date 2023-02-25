Death row convict in BDR mutiny case dies at DMCH

The mutiny ended the following day (26 February) with the surrender of firearms, ammunition and grenades through a negotiation between the then government and the BDR rebels.

A total of 58 cases including one for murder and looting and the rest for mutiny were filed in connection with the incident.

Some 152 people were sentenced to death and 423 others to different jail terms in the killing case. Besides, 277 accused were acquitted from the country’s largest-ever killing case.