Attempt to exonerate Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman, Ziaul Ahsan

An investigating officer prepared a final report exonerating former law minister Anisul Huq and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman in connection with the two murder cases filed over the July-August student uprising.

Efforts were also made to exonerate Major General (retd) Ziaul Ahsan, the former director-general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC).

However, the matter was discovered before it reached the court, and investigations are being carried out again.

Documents and police sources reveal that the investigating officer attempted to submit the final report to the court concealing the identity. He did not seek approval from senior officers, as required by protocol. After the issue became public, he went on leave claiming to be ill.

Anisul Huq and Salman were exonerated in the cases of the murders of Sabuj Mia and Mohammad Shah-Jahan. On 16 July, Sabuj was beaten to death, and Shahjahan was shot in the capital’s New Market area.