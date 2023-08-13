Attack on APP: 255 including BCL leaders sued

A case was filed against 55 named and over 200 unnamed people in connection with the attack on Sylhet judge court assistant public prosecutor Prabal Chowdhury Pujan on Thursday.

The victim ,Prabal Chowdhury, filed the case naming 55 people including Sylhet District Chhatra League president Nazmul Islam, general secretary Rahel Siraj and Metropolitan Chhatra League general secretary Nayemm Ahmed, CCIC Ward Councilor Ruhel Ahmad and Sylhet Engineering College Chhatra League president Misbaul Karim Rafiq.

Meanwhile, a Sylhet court on Sunday ordered registering the case under the Speedy Trial Act.