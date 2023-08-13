Attack on APP: 255 including BCL leaders sued

A case was filed against 55 named and over 200 unnamed people in connection with the attack on Sylhet judge court assistant public prosecutor Prabal Chowdhury Pujan on Thursday.
The victim ,Prabal Chowdhury, filed the case naming 55 people including Sylhet District Chhatra League president Nazmul Islam, general secretary Rahel Siraj and Metropolitan Chhatra League general secretary Nayemm Ahmed, CCIC Ward Councilor Ruhel Ahmad and Sylhet Engineering College Chhatra League president Misbaul Karim Rafiq.
Meanwhile, a Sylhet court on Sunday ordered registering the case under the Speedy Trial Act.
Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate Court 1 Judge Saifur Rahman Bhuiyan passed the order on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, a group of BCL leaders and activists on motorcycles went to the ex-BCL leader Prabal's residence at Dariapara in the city around 8.00pm and attacked him, leaving him injured.
Prabal said that the accused in the case are involved in sugar smuggling business in Sylhet.
I posted a status on my Facebook timeline about the committees of Sylhet district and city units of BCL about their involvement in sugar smuggling in recent days.
The BCL leaders and activists were threatening me after posting the status on social media. They, led by the top leaders of the district and city units of BCL, attacked me for that reason, Prabal alleged.
Meanwhile, the Central Chhatra League formed a probe committee on Friday to look into the attack on Prabal Chowdhury.
We formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter, said Sunny Mohammad Akash, central deputy office secretary of Chhatra League.
Action will be taken if anybody found guilty as per the party rules, he added.