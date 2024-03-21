Who did Hallmark's Tanvir hold liable in deposition

If a list of loan scams in the banking sector after the liberation war is made, that would be a long one. Incidents of financial scams are happening one after another, but most of those are not resolved. Embezzled money has not been recovered. However, the Hallmark scam of Sonali Bank will be on the top of that list for various reasons.

The Hallmark scam is a glaring example as to how a section of politically influential persons, bank boards and management and some businessmen embezzled money from the bank. This is the biggest incident regarding embezzling the highest amount of money from a single branch of a bank. It can be said this incident took place in front of everybody's eyes.

Over Tk 36.06 billion was embezzled through forgery from the Ruposhi Bangla branch of Sonali Bank (Earlier it was Sheraton branch, at the time it was Ruposhi Bangla branch). Of the amount, Hallmark withdrew over Tk 26.67 billion. None in the banking sector can say that the embezzlement of such a big amount of money from a branch of a bank by a company took place ever.

The board of directors first gave loans to Hallmark. Taking this as an opportunity, the Ruposhi Bangla branch has regularly supported the Hallmark Group to indulge in forgery. From the managing director to most of the concerned officials created this opportunity of forgery. Measures were taken so that the incident of forgery is never unearthed. A section of officials came to know about the incident of forgery and they initiated action against the incident, but they were transferred through a one-day notice. Politically influential people were backing it. Names of more than one advisers to the prime minister and a state minister were revealed.