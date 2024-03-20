People like Tanvir of Hallmark deserve death sentence

A Dhaka court on Tuesday commented that the Hallmark Group scam is an extraordinary incident in the history of the country.

In the observation of the verdict, the court also said those who undermine a country’s banking system, economy and people’s deposit deserve death sentences. However, the capital punishment in the respective law is lifetime imprisonment. Therefore, the accused have been sentenced to life in prison.

This was the court observation on the verdict that sentenced Hallmark Group’s managing director Tanvir Mahmud and eight others to life in prison. They have also been fined Tk 50 million each.

The judge of Dhaka's special judge court-1, Abul Kashem, passed the order. ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.