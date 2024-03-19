Hallmark loan scam: Tanvir, wife among nine sentenced to life term

A Dhaka court sentenced Hallmark Group managing director Tanvir Mahmud, his wife Jesmin Islam and seven others to life term in a case filed over loan scam of Sonali Bank.

They have also been fined Tk 50 million each.

The court also sentenced eight others including Sonali Bank former managing director Humayun Kabir to different terms.

The judge of Dhaka's special judge court-1, Abul Kashem, passed the order.

ACC public prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.