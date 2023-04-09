Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed

According to the lawyers, Sohel Rana filed a bail plea with the High Court in 2022 after being unsuccessful from the lower courts. After the hearing of the petition, the court granted the bail on Thursday.

As many as 1135 people were killed in the collapse of Rana Plaza on 24 April 2013. At the same time, another 1169 people lost their limbs, sustaining injuries in the collapse.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza, when he was trying to flee to India through Benapole on 29 April that year. Since then he has been behind the bars.