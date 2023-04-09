Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed

The chamber court has put a stay order on the bail of Sohel Rana, owner of collapsed Rana Plaza building in Savar. The two-member bench of the High Court passed the order on Sunday.
Earlier, on Thursday, Sohel received bail from a two-member High Court bench comprising Justice Md. Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Shahed Nuruddin in a case filed over the deaths in Rana Plaza collapse.
According to the lawyers, Sohel Rana filed a bail plea with the High Court in 2022 after being unsuccessful from the lower courts. After the hearing of the petition, the court granted the bail on Thursday.
As many as 1135 people were killed in the collapse of Rana Plaza on 24 April 2013. At the same time, another 1169 people lost their limbs, sustaining injuries in the collapse.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza, when he was trying to flee to India through Benapole on 29 April that year. Since then he has been behind the bars.
Three cases were filed in connection with the collapse of Rana Plaza. Police filed one of the cases on charges of death due to negligence. Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) filed the second case on charges of constructing the violating the building code.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the third case on allegations of corruption in procurement regarding the construction of the building.