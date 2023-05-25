President Shahabuddin for strengthening vigilance of BGB

“During the meeting, the BGB chief apprised the president of the overall activities, including the development and operational ones of the force,” president’s press secretary Md. Joynal Abedin told news agency BSS after the meeting.

The Head of the State also appreciated the responsible role of BGB in defending the country’s 4,427 km frontiers.

President Shahabuddin also directed this paramilitary force, responsible for border security of the country, to work sincerely in line with the “Zero Tolerance Policy” to prevent drug infiltration.