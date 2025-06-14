CA leaves for home wrapping up London tour

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today left for home wrapping up his four-day official tour to London.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser and entourage departed Heathrow Airport for home at about 7:15 pm (London time), chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told the news agency.

While briefing reporters on Thursday, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said the main focus of the Chief Adviser’s tour to London was on recovery of stolen assets.

“During Sheikh Hasina's reign, US$ 234 billion was siphoned off from Bangladesh to various countries. A part of it was laundered to the UK. So, the major focus of Prof Yunus’s UK visit was on asset recovery,” he told reporters in London.

Meanwhile, on Friday, BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman met Dr. Yunus at a city hotel and during the meeting; they discussed Bangladesh’s next general elections, reform and other issues.

Prof Yunus held a telephone conversation on Friday with former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown focusing on Bangladesh's ongoing economic recovery efforts and the urgent need to enhance educational opportunities for Rohingya refugee children.