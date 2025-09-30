Bangladesh making significant efforts in combating trafficking: US State Dept

Bangladesh is making significant efforts to eliminate trafficking, but does not fully meet the minimum standards for elimination, according to the US government's annual report ranking countries on their anti-trafficking standards.

The country demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period; therefore, the US State Department has kept the South Asian nation on Tier 2 in the 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, which sorts countries into four tiers based on their efforts to fight trafficking.

The Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons under the United States Department of State releases the report annually, while the Tier 2 countries are whose governments do not fully meet the TVPA’s (the US Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 as amended TVPA), minimum standards but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards.