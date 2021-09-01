‘Culture of impunity encourages enforced disappearance’

Some sort of culture of fear has spread in Bangladesh through enforced disappearance in a bid to muzzle voices of the leaders and activists of the opposition parties, the dissenters and the media, human rights activists have said.

The culture of widespread impunity has encouraged the culture of enforced disappearance.

There is no alternative to ensure accountability of the accused by investigating the related incidents to stop this practice of enforced disappearance.

Speakers made these observations in a virtual discussion on ‘Enforced Disappearance in Bangladesh’ organised by Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the US Congress. The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission defends, promotes and advocates internationally recognised human rights norms.

James P. McGovern, a member of the United States House of Representatives from the Democratic Party, and Christopher H. Smith of United States Representative from the Republican Party organised the virtual discussion on Tuesday. Both of them are the co-chairs of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.