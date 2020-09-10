Customs recovers amphetamine powder worth Tk 246.4m, six detained

Dhaka customs house officials on Thursday arrested six people in connection with seizing 12.32 kgs of amphetamine powder (narcotics) worth about Taka 246.4 million during ‘Civil Aviation Duel View Security Scanning’ on early Tuesday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), reports BSS.

“The narcotics hidden in a consignment of clothes was exporting to Australia,” director general (DG) of Department of Narcotics Control Md Ahsanul Jabbar told BSS today.