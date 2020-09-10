Customs recovers amphetamine powder worth Tk 246.4m, six detained

Prothom Alo English Desk

Dhaka customs house officials on Thursday arrested six people in connection with seizing 12.32 kgs of amphetamine powder (narcotics) worth about Taka 246.4 million during ‘Civil Aviation Duel View Security Scanning’ on early Tuesday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), reports BSS.

“The narcotics hidden in a consignment of clothes was exporting to Australia,” director general (DG) of Department of Narcotics Control Md Ahsanul Jabbar told BSS today.

Advertisement

He, however, said this powder does not produce in Bangladesh and it has somehow entered here.

The shipment was on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight scheduled for Australia via Hong Kong.

Six were arrested in this connection.

Advertisement

They arrested were executive director (finance) of Bangladesh Express Limited Khandaker Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, 50, senior manager (operation) Russel Mahmud, 32, general manager (GM) of United Express Gazi Shamsul Alam, 43, loading supervisor of MGH Group of Export Cargo Kajol Khutokish Gomes, cargo helper or loader Md Hamidul Islam, 30 and Md. Nazrul Islam.

Narcotics officials said the amphetamine powder is similar to cocaine substance (freebase). It is made of the yaba-making substances.

A case was filed with concerned police station.

More News

Dhaka, Budapest agree on nuclear energy cooperation

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen arranges a joint press briefing with visiting Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto at state guest house Padma in the capital.

30 BNP men sent to jail in subversive activity case

30 BNP men sent to jail in subversive activity case

Coal mines up north, power plants down south

Coal mines up north, power plants down south

HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books

HC stays copyright order over Masud Rana books