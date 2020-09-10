Customs recovers amphetamine powder worth Tk 246.4m, six detained

Dhaka customs house officials on Thursday arrested six people in connection with seizing 12.32 kgs of amphetamine powder (narcotics) worth about Taka 246.4 million during ‘Civil Aviation Duel View Security Scanning’ on early Tuesday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), reports BSS.
“The narcotics hidden in a consignment of clothes was exporting to Australia,” director general (DG) of Department of Narcotics Control Md Ahsanul Jabbar told BSS today.
He, however, said this powder does not produce in Bangladesh and it has somehow entered here.
The shipment was on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight scheduled for Australia via Hong Kong.
Six were arrested in this connection.
They arrested were executive director (finance) of Bangladesh Express Limited Khandaker Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, 50, senior manager (operation) Russel Mahmud, 32, general manager (GM) of United Express Gazi Shamsul Alam, 43, loading supervisor of MGH Group of Export Cargo Kajol Khutokish Gomes, cargo helper or loader Md Hamidul Islam, 30 and Md. Nazrul Islam.
Narcotics officials said the amphetamine powder is similar to cocaine substance (freebase). It is made of the yaba-making substances.
A case was filed with concerned police station.