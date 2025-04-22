Adjusting wages in every 3 years recommended

The Labour Reform Commission has recommended assessment of the workers in various sectors and adjusting their wages every three years.

The Commission has also recommended paying compensation to the workers if wages are not paid on time, annual increment taking into consideration the inflation rate, constituting emergency fund for export-oriented industries, relaxing the conditions of opening trade unions, stopping outsourcing in permanent jobs, granting six months maternity leave, setting up a permanent labour commission and others.

The 1o-member Labour Reform Commission, headed by Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), made the recommendations in a report submitted to the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at State Guesthouse Jamuna on Monday.