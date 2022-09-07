Bangladesh

Joint statement

Bangladesh-India agree to bring down border killings to zero

Raheed Ejaz
from New Delhi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a book from his Bangladesh’s counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on 6 September, 2022
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) receives a book from his Bangladesh’s counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a joint media briefing at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on 6 September, 2022AFP

The incidents of border killing have decreased significantly -- that has made two top leaders satisfied, claimed a joint statement that was issued on Wednesday following a meeting between Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The statement read both leaders discussed all affairs of bilateral cooperation, including politics, security, defence, border management, commerce, water resources, development and culture.

Besides, both have agreed to bring the number of border killings down to zero.

They also pledged to thwart the spread of terrorism, militancy and fundamentalism in South Asia and beyond.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went on a four-day state visit to India on Monday.

Following a meeting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, the two prime ministers issued a joint statement.

