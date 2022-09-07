Bangladesh-India agree to bring down border killings to zero

It claimed the number of killings along the border has decreased significantly -- that has made two top leaders satisfied.

Besides, both have agreed to bring the number of border killings down to zero.

They also pledged to thwart the spread of terrorism, militancy and fundamentalism in South Asia and beyond.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went on a four-day state visit to India on Monday.

Following a meeting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, the two prime ministers issued a joint statement.