BGB not solely responsible for AL leaders' escape, says its DG

The DG said that the BGB has so far held 22 people identified as opponents of the anti-discrimination student movement. “Despite these arrests, a significant number of Awami League leaders and activists have still managed to escape across borders,” he recognised.

Maj Gen Siddiqui said that while the BGB bears responsibility for the fleeing incidents, it is critical to determine whether other entities should also be held accountable.

"An investigation is necessary to ascertain who crossed which border—there can be no compromises on this matter," he emphasised.