Making money over cases related to deaths in student-people's uprising: DMP commissioner

He emphasised that individuals should only be brought under the law if evidence links them to the incident.

In the changed circumstances, Sazzat Ali mentioned that DMP and Bangladesh Police are now working to provide services to the public in a new way.

He said, "Currently, incidents of snatching and robbery are rising. It has been reported to me that snatching has increased. To prevent this, the Detective Branch (DB) and local police have been activated. Extortion is happening, but it will be difficult to stop this if the society does not resist it. Please do not pay such 'toll'. We, the police, will stand by the people's side."

Sazzat Ali expressed sympathy for those who were injured in the student-people's uprising of July-August 2024, and prayed for the souls of those who were martyred during the protests.

He also acknowledged that during the movement, the DMP faced various challenges, and many officers acted unprofessionally. He apologized for their actions.

The DMP commissioner added that DMP and the police force are now working to provide better service, with several officers who acted unprofessionally during that period being transferred to other areas, and actions being taken against many of them according to the law.