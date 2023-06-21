PM Hasina for availing more foreign funds for project financing

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to stress on availing funding from the foreign sources alongside the local funding to ensure project financing, BSS reports.

She also noted that if the trend on timely implementation of foreign-aided projects increases, then disbursement of foreign loans would increase which would also put an impact on the foreign currency reserves.

Sheikh Hasina gave the directive while chairing an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting on Tuesday at the NEC conference room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Planning minister MA Mannan briefed the newspersons. He said the prime minister asked the concerned authorities, including the Economic Relations Division, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Finance Division to ensure that the government uses more foreign funding and foreign loans to finance development projects which will also enhance the foreign currency reserve.