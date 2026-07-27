July Museum to open on 5 August despite pending staff recruitment

Ganabhaban, which served as the official residence of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina who was ousted during the July mass uprising, for nearly a decade and a half, has now been transformed into the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to inaugurate the museum on 5 August. Final preparations are underway, although staff recruitment has yet to be completed.

During a visit to inspect the museum on 12 May, Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury said it would open by the end of July or by 5 August.

Tanzim Wahab, director general of the National Museum and also director general of the July Memorial Museum, told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the museum would be formally inaugurated on 5 August despite the absence of permanent staff. Preparations are underway for visitor security, ticketing and other operational arrangements.

On 5 August 2024, after Sheikh Hasina fled to India amid a mass uprising, crowds entered Ganabhaban. Thousands of people vented their anger, leaving the former prime minister’s residence heavily damaged through vandalism and looting. Even electrical switchboards were ripped out, and the large Ganabhaban nameplate was removed.