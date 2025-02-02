First phase of Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

The three-day first phase of the 58th version of the Biswa Ijtema has ended through Akheri Munajat (final prayer) on the banks of the Turag River in Gazipur, with the participation of tens of thousands of devotees.

Bangladeshi’s Tabligh Jamaat leader Maulana Jubair conducted the final prayer that lasted for 24 minutes starting at 9:11am Sunday.

Tens of thousands of devotees from home and abroad, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, attended the prayer.