We might be considered ‘uncivilised’ if this continues: HC

If the practice of using fetters continues this way we might be considered “uncivilised”, observed the High Court Monday.
The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah made the remark when the court’s attention was drawn to a media report on ‘JCD leader attends father’s namaz-e-janaza in fetters’.
Prothom Alo ran the report Sunday.
Lawyer Kayser Kamal drew the court’s attention to the media report and requested for directives.
The court said, “We’ve seen the report.”
Then Kayser Kamal said such an incident is taking place one after another. The state has been showing more cruelty to the citizens gradually.
At a stage, the court said you could file a supplementary plea to the writ filed previously (on a Jubo Dal leader in fetters) or may file a new plea.
Lawyer Md Maksud Ullah assisted Kayser Kamal at the court while deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.
The Prothom Alo report said upon getting released on parole, leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Md Nazmul Mridha attended the namaz-e-janaza of his father at Paschim Subidkhali village in Mirzaganj upazila, Patuakhali, on Saturday afternoon.
A special janaza was organised as the time was short.
Police reportedly unlocked the handcuffs of Nazmul, but did not remove the fetters from his ankles, during the janaza.
Md Nazmul Mridha is the joint convener of Mirzaganj upazila unit of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.
He was sent back to Patuakhali district jail upon completion of the janaza.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kayser Kamal said a writ petition will be filed over the incident in Patuakhali in this week.
Notably, Nahid Sultana, wife of Md Amiur Rahman, a Jubo Dal leader in Jashore, filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of providing medical treatment to her husband remaining in fetters.
The court on 4 December last year issued a rule and made an order after hearing the petition primarily. The rule is waiting for a final hearing.