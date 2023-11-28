Heart patient Jubo Dal leader lies in bar-fetters in hospital

Aminur Rahman, vice president of Jashore district Jubo Dal and a college teacher by profession, was arrested from his college on 2 November, under a sabotage case filed by the police after the BNP’s 28 October mass rally in Dhaka.

He felt heart complications while serving time in the Jashore central jail and was taken to hospitals in Jashore and Dhaka. Despite the critical health condition, the authorities allegedly refused to remove the bar-fetters during his 13-day stay in the hospitals.

Relatives alleged that the authorities did not release him from bar-fetters even while taking a meal, let alone allowing them to visit him.