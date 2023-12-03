Heart patient in bar-fetters: Is the college teacher a notorious criminal?

We are concerned with the fact that a person arrested under the Special Powers Act in Jashore was kept under bar-fetters while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Why must a citizen be under bar-fetters in an independent country? Is he a notorious criminal?

According to a Prothom Alo report, Jashore Jubo Dal vice-president and a college teacher of sadar upazilla was taken to hospital after he had been suffering from heart disease in prison. His relatives accused that he was kept under bar-fetters while he was receiving treatment at the hospital. Those manacles were not unlocked even when he was taking his food. Many news media including Prothom Alo published that picture.