Chief Adviser hopes women will move forward to build developed Bangladesh
Chief adviser (CA) professor Muhammad Yunus today expressed the hope that the country's women will move forward in line with the developed world to materialise the dream of building a developed Bangladesh.
"The women of Bangladesh will move forward in line with the developed world to realise the dream of building a developed Bangladesh. This should be our commitment to the development and empowerment of women in Bangladesh," he said in a message marking the International Women's Day, to be observed in the country tomorrow.
"In 1975, the United Nations recognised 8 March as International Women's Day. Like other countries in the world, this day is celebrated every year in Bangladesh to protect women's rights," the chief adviser (CA) said.
This year's theme of day is 'Rights, Equality, Empowerment/ Development of Women and Girls', he added.
Highlighting the contribution of women in the recent student-people movement, professor Yunus said women were at the forefront in the mass uprising in July-August that students, workers and masses organised in search of country's democratic transformation.
"Thousands of students protested against oppression on various campuses. Several women were martyred in this mass uprising," he added.
He respectfully remembered those who sacrificed themselves in this mass uprising and expressed his deep condolences to the July warriors.
About the number of the women, he said: "Half of the country's population is women. They are moving forward in all fields."
Side by side ensuring women's rights and empowerment, professor Yunus said the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs is implementing multifaceted programmes to increase women's participation and partnership in every field, including the country's economic development.
The shelter homes for abused, distressed and helpless women is playing important role in securing women's safety, he said. Besides, 'Women's Support Centers' is providing legal assistance to them, he added.
Housing for working women and assistance and microcredit programmes to create self-employment for women are also playing important roles in making women financially independent and ensuring social security, the Chief Adviser said.
He lauded the indomitable womenfolk in the country as they are moving forward towards international arena with their own glory crossing the borders of the country.
"Various initiatives have been taken to recognize the achievements of women, including the 'Odommo Nari Puroskar' and the 'Begum Rokeya Padak'," said Dr Yunus.
The current interim government is working tirelessly to achieve the desired goal of building a developed Bangladesh by involving women's potential and skills in productive work, the head of the government added.