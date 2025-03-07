Chief Adviser hopes women will move forward to build developed Bangladesh

Chief adviser (CA) professor Muhammad Yunus today expressed the hope that the country's women will move forward in line with the developed world to materialise the dream of building a developed Bangladesh.

"The women of Bangladesh will move forward in line with the developed world to realise the dream of building a developed Bangladesh. This should be our commitment to the development and empowerment of women in Bangladesh," he said in a message marking the International Women's Day, to be observed in the country tomorrow.

"In 1975, the United Nations recognised 8 March as International Women's Day. Like other countries in the world, this day is celebrated every year in Bangladesh to protect women's rights," the chief adviser (CA) said.

This year's theme of day is 'Rights, Equality, Empowerment/ Development of Women and Girls', he added.