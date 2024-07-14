Quota reform movement: Student representatives at Bangabhaban
A 12-member delegation from protesting students have entered the Bangabhaban to present their memorandum to President Mohammed Shahabuddin. They were accompanied by police personnel.
On the flip side, thousands of students and job seekers took position before the Gulistan shopping complex and were chanting slogans in favour of their demands.
Nahid Islam, coordinator of the movement, told Prothom Alo that a 10-member delegation, including him, was going to the Bangabhaban to present the memorandum. They would disclose the next course of movement after returning from the Bangabhaban.
Earlier, he declared that the protesters would block the zero point road until the representatives’ return from the Bangabhaban after presenting the memorandum.