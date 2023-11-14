Polls schedule likely Wednesday evening, CEC to address the nation

The election commission (EC) called a meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, over the announcement of schedule of the next general election.
But the commission is yet to make any announcement on the probable date.
EC sources said the chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal might announce the polls schedule while addressing the nation tomorrow afternoon following a meeting. The election is likely to take place in the first week of January.
The EC usually holds a meeting before announcing the schedule of the polls. A speech of CEC is then recorded for state television and radio where the schedule is announced.
EC sources said the CEC’s address to the nation might start around 7:00pm.
BNP and other opposition parties have been waging movement to press home their demand of polls under a neutral administration while ruling Awami League is preparing to hold election.
The ruling party insists the election would be held as per constitution.
BNP and like-minded parties and alliances threatened to roll out tougher movement if the schedule of polls is declared.
Islami Andolon Bangladesh has announced to hold a mass procession towards the EC if the schedule of polls is announced without reaching a consensus.