Railway spends Tk 300,000 for machinery worth Tk 19,000

According to the audit report, the office of the East Zone Track Supply Officer spent around Tk 20 million (Tk 2 crore) on the purchase of 28 items. Yet the market price of these totals only Tk 1.85 million (Tk 18 lakh).

These items have been supplied by the contractor firm Noor-e-Elahi Brothers Pvt Ltd. They supplied 28 items including 12 lifting jacks. Of these, 5 are of 15 ton capacity and 7 are of 10 tonne capacity. Such machinery is generally bought from India.

The price of such equipment in India is, on average, Rs 11,500, equivalent to Tk 16,100 in Bangladeshi currency. If other costs (such as transportation, etc) are included, then the price could be Tk 18,600 maximum. But Noor-e-Elahi and Brothers Pvt Ltd supplied these at Tk 300,000 each.

This equipment is sold online on a website IndiaMART. This Prothom Alo correspondent visited the website and saw that the price of a lifting machine of 15 ton capacity was Rs 9,500. In Bangladesh currency that would be Tk 13,300 per machine.

The audit report stated that a Tk 65,000 drilling machine was purchased for Tk 965,600 (Tk 9 lakh 65 thousand 600). According to market rates, the price of 8 drilling machines should be Tk 520,000 (Tk 5 lakh 20 thousand). Yet around Tk 7,725,000 (Tk 77 lakh 25 thousand) was spent on this. Similarly, a Tk 138,000 rail cutting disc was bought for Tk 1,005,000 (Tk 10 lakh 500). It should have cost Tk 1,105,000 (Tk 11 lakh 5000) to purchase 8 machines, but instead around Tk7,575,000 (Tk 75 lakh 75 thousand) was spent for the purpose.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the abnormally inflated prices paid for goods, chief engineer of the railway’ East Zone Abu Zafar Miah said that he hadn’t been in this office when these purchases were made. However, as far as he learnt, high quality machinery had been purchased from Germany. That is why, perhaps, the prices were high.