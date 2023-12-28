No large-scale violence, breaching of code of conduct: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said there have been no large-scale incidents of violence and breaches of the electoral code of conduct during the ongoing electoral campaigns.

The CEC made the remark while answering queries from newsmen after a meeting with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Habibul Awal said the election commission did not receive a significant number of complaints regarding violations of the code of conduct, although there were some sporadic incidents of violence, chase-counterchase, and poster tearing.