No large-scale violence, breaching of code of conduct: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said there have been no large-scale incidents of violence and breaches of the electoral code of conduct during the ongoing electoral campaigns.
The CEC made the remark while answering queries from newsmen after a meeting with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Thursday afternoon.
Habibul Awal said the election commission did not receive a significant number of complaints regarding violations of the code of conduct, although there were some sporadic incidents of violence, chase-counterchase, and poster tearing.
Asked about reports of ruling party candidates violating the code of conduct and the commission's alleged failure to enforce regulations, the CEC acknowledged the issue, but remained adamant that it happened to a certain extent.
Voters will turn up to the polls; it should be unhindered. If any hindrances are created, it will disrupt fundamental human rights. The NHRC and the EC have agreed to work jointly in this regardCEC Kazi Habibul Awal
“We do't deny it. We have visited many places in the electoral field, had meetings with candidates as well as the administration. We didn't receive an excessive number of complaints from them. In some cases, there were violence, chase-counter chases, and poster tearing, but it doesn’t seem that there were any large-scale incidents. However, I’m not saying that there was no violence at all,” said Kazi Habibul Awal.
During the meeting with the NHRC, various issues related to a free and fair election were discussed. Both the commissions agreed to work jointly to uphold fundamental human rights during the forthcoming national election.
Sometimes the media cut their necessary portion, bring it to the forefront, dropping the remaining part, and misguide the people.CEC Kazi Habibul Awal
Regarding the meeting, the CEC said, “Voters will turn up to the polls; it should be unhindered. If any hindrances are created, it will disrupt fundamental human rights. The NHRC and the EC have agreed to work jointly in this regard.”
Citing the NHRC chairman, the CEC said there should be mutual trust among the political parties, but it is missing now.
He also slammed the media for purposeful engineering in reports to misguide the people. “The role of mass media should be substantive. Sometimes they cut their necessary portion, bring it to the forefront, dropping the remaining part, and misguide the people. It doesn’t always happen; they occasionally practice it to misguide the people.”
Meanwhile, NHRC Chairman Kamal Uddin said casting a vote and boycotting an election -- both are the people’s right. However, none has the right to hold back anyone from casting votes as it is a violation of law as well as human rights. Similarly, it will be considered a breach of the code of conduct if anyone is forced to vote.