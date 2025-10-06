Children of child-marriage victims face complications in registration

In April this year, a 26-year-old father from Ward no. 8 of Nowhata municipality in Rajshahi applied for his child’s birth registration.

However, as his wife was under 18, the process was halted. The couple was told that since the mother had not reached 18 years, the child could not be registered.

The father later told Prothom Alo that eventually the registration went through once his wife turned 18. However, he has seen cases among his relatives where children of mothers under 18 were registered anyways.

Like this couple, many others have faced similar problems in case of their child’s birth registration over the past few months. When inquiries were made, it was revealed that since April this year children of mothers under 18 and fathers under 21 could not be registered.