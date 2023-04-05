Special programme taken to protect biodiversity of Halda River: Minister

The government has taken a special programme to protect the biodiversity of the Halda River, said Environment, Forest and Climate Change minister Md Shahab Uddin on Wednesday, reports UNB.

"An action plan will be prepared to implement this programme and once it is implemented, it can be possible to protect biodiversity of 94 kilometer areas of the river," he said while talking to reporters after attending the 2nd meeting of National Biodiversity Committee, held at the Secretariat.