30 cases under trial at International Crimes Tribunal

Some 30 cases are under trial in the International Crimes Tribunal formed for the trial of crime against humanity during the liberation war. The tribunal is also investigating 20 more allegations of crime against humanity against some 20 persons.

According to official documents, some 172 persons have been accused in these 30 cases under trial at the moment. In the meantime, more than 50 appeals from the accused challenging the verdict of the tribunal are pending in the apex court.

The Pakistani rulers unleashed inhumane atrocities on Bengalis, including genocide, rape and torture. Some local agents known as members of Al Badar, Al Shams aided the Pakistani occupying force and were directly involved in the crimes against humanity committed during the liberation war.