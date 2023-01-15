Bangladesh ranks 40th in military power

Among the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, India is in the 4th place, Pakistan is in the 7th place, Myanmar 35th, Sri Lanka 71st, and Nepal in the 129th place.

Bhutan is in the last place (145th) with Power Index of 6.2017.

According to the latest information of Global Firepower, the number of active soldiers in the Bangladesh Army is around 175,000. The number of tanks is 281, the number of armored vehicles is 13,100, and self-propelled artillery 30, towed artillery 370 and the number of rocket artillery is 70.

On the other hand, the number of members of Bangladesh Navy is around 30,000. The Navy has seven frigates, six corvettes, two submarines, 30 patrolling ships and five mine warfare ships. The Bangladesh Navy, however, does not have any destroyer, aircraft carriers and helicopter carrying warships.