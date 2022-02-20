Demands made to reinstate Sharif Uddin in ACC

Sharif Uddin had been a deputy assistant director at ACC. After serving in Chattogram for three and a half years, he was transferred on 30 June to Patuakhali. Then on 16 February, ACC dismissed him from his job without providing any reason for the dismissal.
Speaking at the human chain, general secretary of Samyabadi Dal, Harun Chowdhury said, "The allegations against Sharif Uddin should be made clear. We too want to know what crime he committed, why he has been dismissed from his job."
Harun Chowdhury went on to say, "We do not want any disorder in this country. We do not want to take up any struggle once again in this independent country. That is why we demand that the government and influential quarters halt interference in the ACC."
He alleged, "There is no administration at present. No one can speak up. Freedom of speech has been suppressed. The people have a right to know about the Sharif issue. Government officials must be accountable."
Also present at the human chain were coordinator of the Gonotantrik Bam Oikya, Harun Al Rashid Khan, general secretary of the Samajtantrik Majdur Party, Shamsul Alam, convener of the Social Democratic Party, Abul Kalam Azad and others.