Demographic data very important in vaccination efforts: CPD

Data has played a critically important role, both nationally and globally, in achieving the shortest deployment period, said a CPD media release.
Similar to other instances of data usage during Covid-19, experiences of using data in vaccine rollouts and related dissemination activities have varied considerably across nations of differing income groups.
From monitoring and controlling individual movement to disseminating information regarding vaccination availability and ultimately availing the vaccine, integrating data in Covid-19 reponses has neither been easy nor homogenous in approach.
In this regard, it must be mentioned that successful national Covid-19 vaccination efforts may define the recovery path for developing countries in the foreseeable future, said the CPD.
A comparative perspective based on the experiences of a low-income country (Rwanda), a lower-middle-income country (Bangladesh), a high-middle income country (Argentina) and a high-income country (USA) were discussed.
These four countries have diverse experiences in undertaking vaccination programmes (public and private) in response to the pandemic where innovative data uptake for decision making plays a critical role.
Agnes Binagwaho, vice chancellor, University of Global Health Equity, Rwanda stated that Rwanda proceeded using the ‘principle of implementation science’ which was based on knowing the context, barriers, data and evidence-based interventions that have been proved by science and are adaptable for use.
The vaccine strategy in Bangladesh began with target group identification (gender, age, location etc) using the NID database and a database from the ministry of finance, said Mr Anir Chowdhury, policy advisor, a2i, Bangladesh.
In order to bridge the gap between the disconnected communities and digital services, Bangladesh leveraged their 14,000 community clinics and 4,500 union digital centres.
Combatting resource constraints, knowing priorities, tracking immunisation and coordinating between different ministries were crucial in Bangladesh's vaccination drive.
Natalia Aquilino, Incidence, Monitoring and Evaluation Programme Director, CIPPEC, Argentina shared four recommendations.
These are coordination strategy amongst regional and national entities – both in a vertical and horizontal manner, central open data policy to produce and standardise data and address state restrictions, development of monitoring and evaluation framework and adoption of open government data standards, and disaggregation standards to allow inter-operability of data and multi-dimensional strategizing.
The session was moderated by Debapriya Bhattacharya, chair, Southern Voice and Distinguished Fellow, CPD.
He emphasised finding out how the impact of the pandemic will affect different sectors, different communities and groups (LNOBs, PNOBs, vulnerable people, minority groups).
In the realm of data, he said, there needs to be a new framework with new partnerships and rules of business with adequate attention to data privacy for an improved data ecosystem.
The pandemic has created a greater opportunity to redesign a more resilient national healthcare system and social protection system, said the economist.
