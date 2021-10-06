Demographic data very important in vaccination efforts: CPD

An online poll shows that online pre-registration facilities and demographic data have been very important and effective in vaccination efforts.

Some 64 per cent of the poll respondents said marginalised communities received equal opportunity as regards vaccination.

Senior research fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Towfiqul Islam Khan presented the findings from the online poll which was conducted prior to a session titled ‘Data-driven Vaccination Strategy for a Covid-19 Free World.’

The event was held at the United Nations World Data Forum (UNWDF) 2021 in Bern, Switzerland in association with Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme, ICT Division and Cabinet Division, Government of Bangladesh; Center for the Implementation of Public Policies Promoting Equity and Growth (CIPPEC), Argentina; Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh; Southern Voice; Patrick J. McGovern Foundation, USA and The City, USA on Tuesday.