Dengue cases increase in November

Last year, the country was hit by a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease. There were 101,354 officially confirmed cases with 179 deaths.



There have so far been 885 cases, with 793 recoveries and one fatality this year. The only confirmed dengue-related death was reported in August.



Reports of six dengue-related deaths have been sent to the IEDCR, which has so far reviewed two cases.



In January this year, the country recorded 199 cases, the highest monthly number until November. Between February and September, 33.125 cases were reported on average per month.







