Dengue cases increase in November

Bangladesh is seeing a gradual rise in mosquito-borne dengue cases in November as the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, reports UNB.
The health authorities said 18 new dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Monday morning - 23 of them in Dhaka.
Currently, 86 patients are being treated for dengue - 84 in the capital, according to the health emergency operation centre and control room under the directorate of health.
Last year, the country was hit by a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease. There were 101,354 officially confirmed cases with 179 deaths.
There have so far been 885 cases, with 793 recoveries and one fatality this year. The only confirmed dengue-related death was reported in August.
Reports of six dengue-related deaths have been sent to the IEDCR, which has so far reviewed two cases.
In January this year, the country recorded 199 cases, the highest monthly number until November. Between February and September, 33.125 cases were reported on average per month.
In October, the cases shot up to 163 and after only two weeks, November's caseload stands at 258 and looks set to go up higher.
This month's highest number of cases - 25 - was recorded twice on 9 and 10 November.
A concurrent rise in COVID-19 and dengue cases will put a severe strain on the country's healthcare system.