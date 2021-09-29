Dengue claims 2 more lives, 217 others hospitalized in 24 hours

Among the deceased, 62 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi.
Among the new patients, 174 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 43 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 983 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning.
Of them, 776 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 207 were listed outside Dhaka.
Some 17,007 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 16,957 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
The number of dengue patients hospitalized in a single day was the highest with 343 patients on 7 September.
In August the country recorded the highest number of 7,698 dengue cases of the current year.
In July, 2,286 people were diagnosed with dengue and 12 died while in June 272 cases were recorded with no deaths.