Dengue claims two more lives, 152 more hospitalised

Two more dengue patients died and 151 others were hospitalised in 24 hours as of Saturday morning.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 91, reports UNB quoting Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 108 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 44 cases were reported from outside the division. Some 790 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Saturday.

Of them, 639 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 151 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 23,509 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 22,628 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

