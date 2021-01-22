Dense fog disrupts ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route

Ferry service was suspended at the Daulatdia-Paturia route for seven hours due to dense fog on Sunday. This picture is taken at 10:30am on Sunday from the Daulatdia ferry ghatM Rashedul Haque

Poor visibility caused by thick fog has disrupted ferry services on Paturia-Daulatdia route on Friday morning, UNB reports.

Mohiuddin Russell, manager of Aricha sector of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said the ferry services remained suspended from 2:00am due to poor visibility.

“The ferry services were suspended to avoid any possible accident on the river route,” he said.

Mohiuddin said several hundred vehicles on both sides of the river got stuck, causing sufferings to passengers.

Ferry services on this important river route are disrupted due to poor visibility caused by thick fog during winter every year.

