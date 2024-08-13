Nafiz was still alive on the way to hospital after being shot

When the police laid Golam Nafiz, who had been shot, on the footrest of a rickshaw, he was still holding on to the frame of the rickshaw with one of his hands.

As the rickshaw puller named Nur Mohammad tried entering a hospital at Farmgate area in the capital several Awami League leaders barred them, said the journalist who witnessed it. The rickshaw puller then moved towards Khamarbari area taking 17-years old Golam Nafiz with him.

Despite obstruction from the police and the Awami League leaders, a photo journalist from the Daily Manab Zamin, Jibon Ahmed was able to click a few photos of Nafiz, dangling from the footrest of the rickshaw.

A photo of Nafiz that was printed on the first page of the daily went viral on social media, Facebook after 4 August midnight. And, Nafiz’s parents found his body with the help of that photograph.

Now the parents and that photojournalist regret thinking that the boy might have been saved if he could have been taken to the hospital faster and given first aid.

Golam Nafiz was shot dead in a clash that spread centering the quota reform movement of the students.