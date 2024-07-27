Even his dead body was shot, says Tahmid's father

It was 18 July, Thursday afternoon at Jailkhana Mor intersection in Narsingdi city. The police were chasing the protesters who were demanding quota reforms. Brickbats were being pelted while firing was going on.

Class-nine student Tahmid Bhuiyan Tamim, 15, died on the spot after being hit by a rubber bullet. The protesters were chanting slogans placing his body on a stretcher in front of them. At that moment, police fired again. The bullet hit Tahmid’s body as well.

Standing at a distance of about 100 yards, Tahmid’s father Rafiqul Islam Bhuiyan helplessly witnessed that scene. Several students among the protesters who were shot and went to the hospital to get treatment that day also gave the same description of the body being hit by bullets again to this correspondent of Prothom Alo.

Deceased Tahmid was a student of Nasima Kadir Molla High School and Homes. Tahmid was the eldest of the three siblings. His father is a village physician and mother a housewife. The couple has two younger daughters aged 13 and 3.