Contempt of court plea filed against 7 SC lawyers

A petition was filed at the apex court Tuesday, pleading to draw contempt of court proceedings against seven pro-BNP lawyers, including Kaiser Kamal, for holding a press briefing against an Appellate Division judge and bringing out procession and rally, reports BSS.

Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi mentioned the plea, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Nazmul Huda, before the Appellate Division bench headed by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique.