Contempt of court plea filed against 7 SC lawyers

A petition was filed at the apex court Tuesday, pleading to draw contempt of court proceedings against seven pro-BNP lawyers, including Kaiser Kamal, for holding a press briefing against an Appellate Division judge and bringing out procession and rally, reports BSS.
Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi mentioned the plea, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Nazmul Huda, before the Appellate Division bench headed by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique.
"The matter is likely to come on the apex court cause list tomorrow. Supreme Court is the last resort of the people. Making political statements regarding judges here is unexpected. All should play responsible role to protect the dignity of the apex court," Nahid Sultana Juthi said.
She, however, refrained from revealing the names of six other lawyers against whom the petition was filed.