Moderate earthquake risk on the rise

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolted the country on Saturday morning, shaking the capital and elsewhere.
Seismologists said this was the strongest earthquake that struck Bangladesh in the past 25 years since a 5.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in Barlekha of Sylhet in 1998.
Bangladesh witnesses a sudden rise in moderate earthquakes.
Data from Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BND) shows magnitude 5 or more on Richter scale or moderate earthquakes hit the country six times in 2023, and three times in 2002.
Moderate earthquakes struck the country once every two to four years from 1972 to 2017.
Such earthquakes have increased suddenly in recent years.
Seismologists said earthquakes occur from sudden movement of Earth's crust. It occurs along fault lines, cracks in Earth's crust where tectonic plates meet.
Though soil in Bangladesh is built up with alluvium, there is stone or hard soil 8-30 kilometres deep from ground soil. When two crusts collide, shakes are felt on the upper ground.
Experts think one such earthquake happened on Saturday.
