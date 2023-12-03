Moderate earthquake risk on the rise

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolted the country on Saturday morning, shaking the capital and elsewhere.

Seismologists said this was the strongest earthquake that struck Bangladesh in the past 25 years since a 5.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in Barlekha of Sylhet in 1998.

Bangladesh witnesses a sudden rise in moderate earthquakes.

Data from Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BND) shows magnitude 5 or more on Richter scale or moderate earthquakes hit the country six times in 2023, and three times in 2002.